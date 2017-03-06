Jewellers protest against rising crime in UP, to remain closed today

Lucknow: According to the information given by the an official of the jewellers’ association, bullion market along with all jewellery shops will remain closed today in protest against the multi-crore robbery that took place recently in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Amarnath Mishra, senior general secretary of the Lucknow Vyapar Mandal said that the key reason behind the shutdown is the hike in crimes recently against Jewellers.









He stated: “The decision has been taken in view of the continued crimes against jewellers and soaring cases of loot and dacoities.”

Recent robbery that took place late Sunday night is the key reason for the protest. The incident in which Mukund Jewellers in the Chowk bullion market got robbed off 40 kg gold and Rs 13.5 crore cash has created a wave of anger among the jewelers.









According to the information shared by the official, owner Pravin Rastogi and his son Jitanshu Rastogi got injured when a group of men attacked the duo in shop located in old city area.