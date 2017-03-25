Jharkhand launches Anti-Romeo squads

Ranchi: Following the footsteps of the Anti Romeo squad initiative Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand has launched its own anti-Romeo squads, with police taking action on young men found hanging around schools and colleges without any reason.









The Jharkhand Police carried out a unique drive yesterday around women-only schools and colleges, rounded up some young men and also slapped them.

SSP Ranchi, Kuldeep Dwivedi talking to media stated: “The drive has been launched to ensure safety of the girls. Boys will not be harassed. The move is that girls are not harassed.”









A mobile-based Shakti app in Ranchi has also been launched by police along with some other parts of the state as well to help women in distress to send messages.