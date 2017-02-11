Jolly good start for ‘Jolly LLB 2’, collects over Rs 13 cr on day one

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar starrer film “Jolly LLB 2” has got off to a brilliant start and has managed to pile up more than 13 crore on the opening day at the box office.

Movie features Akshay as lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly and the movie is directed by Subhash Kapoor and is a sequel of 2013 film “Jolly LLB”.









“Akshay Kumar’s dream run with content cinema continues with ‘Jolly LLB 2′. The film is riding on tremendously positive reviews and word of mouth and has taken a superb opening even on a non-holiday,” Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

“Audiences are watching films that move them, that have a strong storyline and message and we are extremely delighted that ‘Jolly LLB 2′ has lived up to the expectations. We are hopeful for a big weekend number given the start that this film has got on Friday,” Singh added.







