Justice Karnan demands Rs 14 crore from SC for ‘disturbing his normal life’

New Delhi: Calcutta High Court Judge Justice C.S. Karnan demanded Rs 14 crore from Supreme Court for disturbing his normal life and mind in a letter addressed to seven senior most judges. This demand from Karnan came days after a bailable warrant was issued against him for his accusations against Supreme Court judges and High Court judges.









Justice Karnan’s two page letter to seven senior most judges said, “You have constituted an unconstitutional bench after breaking the Indian constitutional law and passed a suo motu contempt order and restrained me from judicial and administrative work and that order was passed with malafide intention in order to harass a Dalit Judge (myself).”









The letter further read as, “Judge means a dignified person of law who has to hear both sides of the case and pass order in accordance with law. Hence, I request you (CJI and other six judges) to cancel the unconstitutional bench and restore my normal work. The seven judges should pay compensation, a sum of Rs 14 crore since you have disturbed my mind and my normal life, besides you have insulted me in the general public consisting of a population of 120 crores in India due to lack of legal knowledge.”