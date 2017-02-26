Justin Trudeau visit to India next on cards!

New Delhi: India’s High Commissioner-designate to Canada Vikas Swarup today stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might be visiting India later this year.

He stated: “We expect the Canadian Prime Minister to visit India sometime later this year.”









Vikas Swarup said this while he was speaking at his farewell as spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry.









Indian Prime Minister Modi went to Canada back in the year 2015 at the time when which India inked a multi-million-dollar deal for uranium to power its civilian nuclear programme for five years along with as many as 13 other agreements were signed.