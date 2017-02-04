‘Kaabil’ Hrithik to plan campaign for especially abled people

Mumbai: Bollywood ‘Kaabil’ actor Hrithik Roshan intended to take the experience of filming his movie ‘Kaabil’ forward by campaigning for the especially abled people.









The actor also wished that the film breaks the stereotypical portrayal of the blind cinema. He went on to say that: “On my part I will not just stop here. I plan to campaign for the disabled, not only the blind. That is going to be my part of the journey from here.”

Hrithik pledged on his 43rd birthday and further went on to say that: “We are the people who are blind to the blind people, to not see what they are contributing to society.”

In an interview, when asked whether the movie ‘Kaabil’ can break the conventional norms about the blind people, the actor answered and added: “I hope so (it breaks stereotypes). It is my cinema that has propagated the cinematic blind which is a lie. That’s not how the blind are. Not that the film is about a message, but when you believe characters like this, you know that they (audiences) are aware. The truth is important and without that there can be no progress.”