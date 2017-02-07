Kailash Satyarthi’s Nobel Prize stolen from his residence

Social activist Kailash Satyarthi who got Nobel Prize for peace in the year 2014 has registered case in police station as several items including his noble prize and certificate has been stolen from his home in Greater Kailash’s Aravali Apartments.

The news has been confirmed by later by DCP South East Delhi and an FIR under section 380 (house theft) of the IPC has been registered at Kalkaji Police Station.









Thief managed to steel several other things from the Nobel laureate’s house comprising of some jewellery and cash as well.

Following the complaint, forensics team was called in to lift fingerprints and footprints.







