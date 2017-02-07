Kanpur train derailment: ISI agent Shamshul Huda arrested in Nepal

NEW DELHI: ISI agent Shamsul Huda who is the mastermind behind an assumed ISI backed plot that was responsible for train accidents in India has been arrested in Nepal.

Shamsul Huda is accused of planting IEDs on the railway tracks and Dubai based mastermind. Huda was taken into custody by the Nepalese police after he was deported from Dubai.









According to the information given by the senior NIA official, Huda’s arrest is seen as a big breakthrough in investigation into three cases that have been handed over to them in the recent past.









Home ministry officer stated: “There are no contradictions whatsoever in what they had told the Bihar police earlier and now the Central agencies. They seem to be very sure of and consistent in their ‘disclosures’. Also, technical evidence points to conversations between the arrested accused on the one hand and Nepalese handler Brij Kishore Giri, Dubai-based mastermind Shamsul Huda as well as Karachi-based suspected ISI agent Shafi Shaikh on the other, lending credence to the ISI involvement theory.”