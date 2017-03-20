Kapil Sharma denies rumors of spat with Sunil Grover

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma today denied the reports of any fight with his co-actor Sunil Grover and further stated that he treats Sunil as his elder brother.









Earlier, there were reports that Kapil during a flight from Australia to Mumbai had physically assaulted Sunil and had a verbal spat as well.









Sunil is playing the role of Mashoor Gulati, a doctor, in “The Kapil Sharma Show” and has been earlier in news for being not comfortable with Kapil due to several reasons.

Kapil Sharma took to the social media platform Facebook and stated: “Was celebrating my best time and suddenly I heard a news about me and Sunil paji fighting.

