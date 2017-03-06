Kapil Sharma promises to donate eyes

Mumbai: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma who invited the national blind cricket team over for his hugely popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, has taken oath on the national television to donate his eyes.









While talking to the blind team members, Kapil was so inspired by them that he decided to donate his eyes for someone’s good.









He went on to say: “We usually don’t realise that sometimes even a small gesture from our end can make someone very happy. After talking to them, I realised that eye donation is something I should have done long back.”









Kapil further went on to say: “Hence, I decided then and there that I will donate my eyes. If someone can see the world with my eyes when I’m gone, I will feel very good about it.”