Kapil to appear as last guest on Koffee with Karan Season 5!

Mumbai: The popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 5 hosted by Karan Johar will soon be coming to an end. There have been rumors round the corner that the ace comedian Kapil Sharma will be the last guest of the season.









However, there were other rumors about how Kapil made fun of Karan during one of the award ceremonies, Kapil had joked about Karan being his assistant which brought in rumors about some rift between both of them.









Another reason because of which Kapil might not make it to the chat show as Karan questions Kapil about his relationship status which certainly made Kapil uncomfortable, following which there was an awkward moment on the sets of the show.









On the other hand, according to an unknow source, Kapil will in-fact appear on the show as its last guest. “This is not at all happening. The show is, in fact, ending with Kapil’s episode. The promo will be out soon, and the episode will air on March 5.”