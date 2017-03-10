Karan Singh Grover to launch his own clothing line

Karan Singh Grover is known for his envious muscular physique and cool six-pack abs, which makes him one of the hottest hunks in B-town and is not looking forward to enter the fashion arena with his won clothing venture.

The multi-talented actor is planning to come up with his own line of clothing that has been inspired from his style of dressing and his wardrobe.









A source says, “Karan has got his own unique style that people, especially his fans adore. He loves to experiment with clothes, jackets and different colours.”









“He has been thinking about launching his own clothing line for a long time, and this year, he has decided to go ahead. There are no plans to collaborate with anyone right now, and he is working on the details for the clothing line.”