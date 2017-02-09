Karan Singh Grover all set for his travel show!

Karan Singh Grover is set to host a travel show and has started prepping up for the same. The talented actor who returns to television after quite some time now is gearing up for the show.

Along with the crew of his upcoming travel show, Karan has been finalizing the locations and destinations that the show will be shot at.

A source informs, “Karan is extremely adventurous and likes to visit new places. He is fond of exploring different holiday destinations across the globe, and he is off for a recce to Europe. He is looking forward to explore different adventure sports in Europe.”









"He will be heading to the lesser-known and quieter exotic locations of Europe to research for the show," adds the source.









Karan confirms, “I like exploring different places during my holidays. Even generally, going to a new place really fascinates me. I love to walk around, visit popular local sites, and try local food wherever I go. Since the theme of the show is exploring new places, I’m looking forward to it.”