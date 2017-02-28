Kejriwal to seek action against ABVP, meeting with LG today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today discuss the issue with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal related to the Ramjas college violence that took place few days back and is expected to demand action against the ABVP.

Kejriwal today stated that all the anti-national slogans that were raised by the people present were done on directions of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).









He further said that action should be taken against the people who have threatened a Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur who is also the daughter of an army Captain who died in the 1999 Kargil war.









Gurmehar had initiated a social media campaign against the ABVP in wake of the violence in Ramjas College; however, she then decided to withdraw her campaign today following the rape and death threats that she got on social media.