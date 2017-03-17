Keshav Prasad Maurya after being discharged: I am completely fine

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya was yesterday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. On the other hand, later that day he took to Twitter sharing the good news with all his well wishers that he has been discharged from the hospital and is completely fine.









He tweeted, “This is to inform all my well wishers that I have been discharged from hospital and am back home. I am completely fine, thanks to your blessings. Do not worry about me.”









According to the information given by a senior medical superintendent Dr AK Gadpayle, Maurya was admitted to the ICU at 3.38 PM yesterday.









Further explaining Maurya’s condition, Gadpayle went on to say: “He was suffering from cough and cold and mild fever for last seven days and overwork due to his political commitments.”









He added: “On admission his blood pressure was slightly higher. At present he is fully conscious and better. He is kept under observation for further evaluation.”