Key features and specifications of ‘Aqua Trend Lite’!

New Delhi: Indian handset maker Intex technologies today launched its new minimum budgeted smart phone ‘Aqua Trend Lite’ with high-quality audio and new features.









Director and Business Head at Intex Technologies, Nidhi Markanday talked about the specifications of the new model and stated: “The Mega Sound Speaker feature has been introduced for users’ who enjoy music and want to experience complete clarity and performance.”









Here are the features and specifications of ‘Aqua Trend Lite’:



1.The model is designed with high-quality sound and the Rs 5,690 gives the users a finest music experience.

2.The smart phone offers 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM with expandable memory of up to 128GB.

3.It features a 5-inch display and is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-processor.

4.The device is featured with 5 mega pixel rear camera which comes with Dual LED flashlight and a 2 mega pixel front camera for selfies.

5.The smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS and houses a 2,600mAh.