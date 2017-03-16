Key features and specifications of newly launched Moto G5 Plus!

Owned by Lenovo, Moto G5 Plus phone was yesterday launched in India making it the first smartphone of the Moto G series to showcase a metal body.
Moto G5 Plus has been priced at rupees Rs 14,999 with 3GB RAM + 16GB internal storage variant. While, another variant of 4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 16,999 on e-commerce site Flipkart.
Here are they features and specifications of Moto G5 Plus:
- The Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch Full HD display
- Moto G5 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
- The Moto G5 Plus runs on the latest Android 7.0
- Users can insert two SIM cards and one microSD card simultaneously in Moto G5 Plus
- The Moto G5 Plus sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button
- Moto G5 Plus provides you with a 12-megapixel rear camera, with dual autofocus pixels
Moto G5 Plus also has a dual-LED flash
- Moto G5 Plus sports a 5-megapixel camera front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens
- Moto G5 Plus battery capacity is 3000mAh and is non-removable
