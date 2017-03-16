Key features and specifications of newly launched Moto G5 Plus!

Owned by Lenovo, Moto G5 Plus phone was yesterday launched in India making it the first smartphone of the Moto G series to showcase a metal body.









Moto G5 Plus has been priced at rupees Rs 14,999 with 3GB RAM + 16GB internal storage variant. While, another variant of 4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 16,999 on e-commerce site Flipkart.









Here are they features and specifications of Moto G5 Plus:

The Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch Full HD display

Moto G5 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

The Moto G5 Plus runs on the latest Android 7.0

Users can insert two SIM cards and one microSD card simultaneously in Moto G5 Plus

The Moto G5 Plus sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button

Moto G5 Plus provides you with a 12-megapixel rear camera, with dual autofocus pixels

Moto G5 Plus also has a dual-LED flash

Moto G5 Plus sports a 5-megapixel camera front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens

Moto G5 Plus battery capacity is 3000mAh and is non-removable

