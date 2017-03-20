Khushbu to appear in Rajnikanth’s next?

Mumbai: According to the information given by the sources, actress Khushbu Sundar might be seen in a key role in Rajnikanth’s upcoming untitled movie which will be the directorial venture of ‘Kabali’ fame Pa. Ranjinth.









This will not be the first time when Rajnikanth and Khushbu will share the screen together, earlier than this both of them have starred together in movies like ‘Annamalai’, ‘Mannan’ and ‘Pandian’.









As per the sources: “It’s true that Khushbhu is being considered for one of the leading roles. The makers have even initiated talks. However, she hasn’t officially signed the project yet. One of the reasons being a Telugu project with Pawan Kalyan and she fears the dates for the both the projects will clash.”









The movie will be produced by actor Dhanush and is expected to roll from May while reports has it that the makers of the venture are also thinking to cast actress Vidya Balan in the lead role.