Kiara Advani shows ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai’s new track to Raveena Tandon

Kiara Advani, who will be seen grooving to the new version of ‘90s chartbuster Tu Cheez Badi Hai in her forthcoming movie, Machine featuring Mustafa recently met the original ‘Mast Mast’ girl Raveena Tandon who featured in the song from the movie, Mohra (1994) to show her the new foot-tapping number.









Machine depicts the story of racing enthusiasts Sarah (Kiara Advani) and Ransh (Mustafa), who meet each other under mysterious circumstances.









Kiara was really excited to show the song to Raveena since she is a huge fan of the actress and traveled all the way to Film City for the same.