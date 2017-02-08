Kiran finds hubby Aamir’s bearded look interesting

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kiran Rao finds husband Aamir Khan’s bearded look in his upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ really fascinating.









At an premier event of the Oscar-winning film ‘Moonlight’, Kiran went on to say that: “You may have noticed he has started growing beard. I am not sure… But it looks interesting to me.”









She further went on to say that: “I don’t know much about the progress of the film, but Aamir, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) meet often and keep discussing. I wish that I might have been a part of their discussion. Let’s see what happens. So far it seems it is going to be quite interesting.”









On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and will begin the shooting for the movie in May. He’s been working hard for the movie and his look will be lean yet impactful.

The movie is planned to hit the cinemas on Diwali 2018.