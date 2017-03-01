Kiwi crush South Africa by 7 wickets, Guptill smashes ton

Hamilton: New Zealand team today thrashed the South Africa by 7 wickets with the help of superb innings by the opener Martin Guptill who smashed a brilliant century and remained not out on 180 off 138 balls.

New Zealand overpowered South Africa in almost all departments at the Seddon Park One-day International (ODI) in Auckland.









Guptill dominated a third-wicket stand of 180 with Ross Taylor who made 66 off 97 deliveries and made the chase of 280 runs look easy.









Earlier, the South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first and skipper Ab de Villiers (72 not out), Faf du Plessis (66) and Hashim Amla (40) made them score a fine total of 279 runs in 50 overs.