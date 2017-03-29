KJo wants his children to listen to Bollywood music

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar who recently has become a father to twins via surrogacy, wished that his children should listen to Hindi film music that he has also grown up listening to.









While talking to the media at the book launch event of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s ‘Master on Masters’, KJo went on to say: “I have grown up listening to lot of Hindi film music whether it is Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle among others. I want in their (twins’s) nursery; some of my favourite music should play all the time.”









He further went on to say: “So that my babies to listen to them because I love their song and they should listen what I love, to love me.”









The filmmaker stated that he got into the habit of listening to iconic songs sung by veteran playback singers and late rocker Elvis Presley from his mother Hiroo Johar.









KJo added: “In fact I think my mother married my father because he promised to take her for an Elvis Presley show, which he did on their honeymoon!”