Kohli and I are entirely different: Rahane

New Delhi: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane today stated that he and skipper Virat Kohli are totally different on field and said that he is aggressive on the field and is a great ambassador of the game.

The Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) batsman said Kohli, who is a bit aggressive in the field, is a very good leader. Rahane, who failed in the Pune Test, battled his rusty form in the second innings in Bengaluru to forge a match-winning partnership with Pujara.









In Dharamsala, the Mumbai batsman also played two extremely gritty knocks which helped India outplay the visitors and regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"To lead my country is a proud moment. Virat is a very good leader. His style is different I am completely different," Rahane told media persons here. "He has done so well for our country in every department. So, I am really happy that he is actually leading our country. He is a great ambassador of the game," he added.









“I am pretty cool and calm and that brings best out of me and Virat is pretty aggressive and that brings best out of him. So everyone has different styles.”