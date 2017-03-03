Laborers in Delhi to get 37% increment in wages

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today officially announced that the laborers in Delhi would get a 37 per cent increment in their minimum wages as Lt Governor Anil Baijal has accepted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s scheme.









Kejriwal who was accompanied by Labor Minister Gopal Rai went on to say that the minimum wages would increase up from Rs 9,724 to Rs 13,350 a month for unskilled labors, from Rs 10,764 to Rs 14,698 for semi-skilled labourers, and from Rs 11,830 to Rs 16,182 for skilled labourers.









The Aap Aadmi Party leader stated: “It is a historic increase in the minimum wages and biggest among all governments since Independence.” It was the second attempt by the AAP government to revise minimum wages after then Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung turned down the previous decision to revise wages by about 50 per cent on procedural grounds.