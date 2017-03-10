Landmark Bill passed by Lok Sabha, maternity leave to be of 26 Weeks

Lok Sabha today cleared the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and now the women working in the organised sector will be permitted to get paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.

Earlier, the maternity leave was entitled to be of 12 weeks but subsequent to the clearing of the Bill by the Parliament, this will be of assistance for approximately 1.8 million women.









The new law will apply to all establishments employing 10 or more people and the entitlement will be for only up to first two children. For third child, the entitlement will be for only 12 weeks.









Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya stated: “This is my humble gift to women, a day after the world celebrated the International Women’s Day.”