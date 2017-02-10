Landslides in Indonesia kill 12, several injured

Jakarta: As many as 12 people lost their lives while five other were injured as landslides hit Indonesia’s resort Island of Bali.

According to the information given by the national disaster team, two landslides took place in Awan and Sukawana villages in Bangli district resulting in the loss of life and property.









All the injured people were taken to hospital and the bodies have been recovered. And there has been warning issued by the disaster agency to the people for several possible landslides, floods and whirlwinds.









The information given by the experts say that heavy rains forecast might persist and there might be further landslides as Indonesia is regularly hit by landslide and flood during heavy rains.