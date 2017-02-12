At least seven died after fresh violence erupts in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Clashes between the security forces and civilians triggered out after two soldiers along with four militants and a civilian were killed today in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.









According to police, the clash erupted after the Indian army troops surrounded Frisal village following a tip that militants were hiding in a house.

A police officer said. The dead included two wounded soldiers from Rashtriya Rifles who succumbed to their injuries, “When the militants were challenged, they fired at the forces, triggering the gunfight.”









Police said that one civilian, Ashaq Rishi, died later with three civilians and three soldiers were also injured in the fighting.

Angry villagers poured out of their homes and stoned the security forces when news of Rishi’s death spread, who used tear smoke in an attempt to disperse them.









Some reports said around a dozen people, including protesters as well as security personnel, were injured in these clashes.

After some bodies of the militants’ were recovered from the site, security forces continued their search for more militants who may be holed up in the area.