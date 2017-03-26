At least ten die, a dozen injured in Bangladesh road accident

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police officer, in an incident that took place in Bangladesh’s Chuadanga today where at least ten persons were killed and a dozen injured in a crash between a mini truck and a truck.









While explaining the incident to the media, the police went on to say that the accident took place on a highway connecting Dhaka and southern Khulna town. The number of deceased may increase as many of the injured are in critical condition while the truck driver has been put behind the bars.









Bangladesh has one of the highest death rates for road accidents in the world due to sloppy highways, poorly maintained vehicles, and disobedience of traffic rules and lack of monitoring of the traffic department leading to the death of thousands of people in Bangladesh every year.