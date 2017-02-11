Level 3 fire breaks out at Tata Cancer Hospital, Mumbai

Mumbai: A severe fire incident took place in a hospital in Mumbai’s Parel today. The fire department categorized the incident as a ‘Level 3 fire’, the fire blazed at the basement of Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.









While explaining the mishap, the fire brigade official went on to say that: “We received a call a little after 9 am and rushed to the spot. Within no time, we had started carrying out rescue operations.”









A total of four fire engines and four water tankers were at the spot, and fire fighting operations were on.