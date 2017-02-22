Life imprisonment awarded to 4 UP policemen in Bhojpur fake encounter case

Ghaziabad: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today awarded life imprisonment to four policemen who were involved in killing four men in an over two-decade-old staged shootout in Bhojpur, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.









The court on February 20th convicted the Bhojpur police station chief, Lal Singh, Sub Inspector Yogendra Singh and constables Ranvir Singh, Surya Bhan and Subhash for being involved in the staged shootout on November 8, 1996.

A penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Lal Singh, Rs 1 lakh on Yogendra singh, Rs 50,000 each on Subhash and Surya Bhan under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the court.









The CBI prosecutor Rajan Dahiya during the hearing, terming the incident rarest of rare, said the motive of the policemen was to get promotion in the garb of a “daring shootout”, and they committed cold-blooded murder of Jasbir Singh, Ashok Kumar, Pravesh and Jalalludin.

The prosecutor also said, “The society demands that the policemen be hanged.”









Defence lawyer Shammi Sharma while countering Dahiya said the shootout was not rarest of rare and only the prescribed punishment-life imprisonment should be awarded to the four accused.