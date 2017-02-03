I was like ‘Badrinath’ during my college days: Varun

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ in the lead role. Talking about the type of character he will be playing in the movie the actor said that at one point of time, he was like his character ‘Badrinath’ during his college days.









During the trailer launch of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, Varun went on to say that: “Badrinath doesn’t have a brain, but he has a heart. That’s how Shashank Khaitan has written the character. He does something, then he thinks about the repercussions. I was like that probably when I was in college.”

He further went on to say that: “Today, we all Google when we do something. But Badrinath is not like that. He just does it straight away if he thinks of doing something.”









Comparing his look in the movie with veteran actor Govinda, the ‘ABCD 2’ star added: “I am a very big fan of Chichi bhaiyya (Govinda) or the three Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman) or Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also, because they are my inspirations of what I am doing today. I can’t deny that.”









He further added on, “It will be unfair to say that I’ve seen Arnold Schwarzenegger to become an actor in Hindi cinema. I’ve gone to the theatre to see Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan dance and I screamed. All these heroes do inspire me to be a hero on screen and somewhere in my performance, they do play a part. Every creative person does get inspired and you have to choose the right people to be inspired.”









On the work front, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is the second sequel of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ starring Varun and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 10, 2017.