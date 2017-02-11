I would like to do more comedy dramas: Neha Dhupia

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who has done thriller movies like ‘Moh Maya Money’ and ‘Rush’ is now interested in doing some more comedy dramas or the films which deliver a strong message to the viewers.









In an interview at the television comedy show ‘Chhote Miyan Dhakad’, Neha went on to say that: “I would like to do more comedy dramas or films with a stronger message than just being a glamorous character in a film.”









The comedy show ‘Chhote Miyan Dhakad’ Chapter 4, which replaced another show titled ‘Comedy Nights Bachao Taza’ on Colors, sees Neha Dupia and the actor turned director Sohail Khan as the judges of the show. The show is giving a platform to all the talented and humorous kids of age group from 4 to 14 to showcase their talent.









Neha further went on to say that: “I am just being myself. You can’t be doing fictional things because if you say something that isn’t a truth, children catch it immediately. In fact, everything in life can be dealt with humour, honesty and innocence.”









Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress further added: “Right now I am working on Chhote Miyan, and then I am going to start Roadies. I might do another season for No Filter.”