We are having loads of fun shooting ‘Golmaal Again’: Parineeti

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Golmaal Again’ feel that working with Rohit Shetty is a matter of honor for her and she also expressed the fun they are having while shooting the movie and according to her this is one of the best sets she have ever been on.









While talking to the media at the HT Most Stylish Awards, Parineeti went on to say: “We are having loads of fun shooting ‘Golmaal Again’. It is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit and his entire ‘Golmaal’ gang is just mad. The film is big, so I am having a fun time with the entire team which has become like a family.”









Talking about the movie, the diva further went on to say: “‘Golmaal’ is a legendary series. Kareena (Kapoor) has worked in two of them and now I am also working in it, so it’s a thing of honour for me. I think people will be entertained a lot because it’s a hilarious film.”









On the other hand, Parineeti bagged in the Youth icon of the year award at the event and while speaking about it, the actress added: “I didn’t expect that I will be leaving my mark on any style awards, but I really worked hard with my stylist and I am so glad that I am winning today because style is something that didn’t come naturally to me. But now I think I am doing better.”