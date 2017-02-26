I am looking forward to work with Nandita Das: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Manto’ in which he will be portraying the role of Saadat Hasan Manto expressed his excitement to work with Nandita Das as he feels that she is an able director and he is looking forward to work with her.









While talking to the media at the Central Excise Day Celebration on Friday, Nawaz went on to say: “Nandita Das is an able director and I am looking forward to working with her.”









He took to share the first look of the movie on his Twitter handle and further went on to say: “‘Manto’ was one of the great writers of his time. Currently, I am preparing myself to play him. We have just released my look as Manto, the poster of the film will be coming soon.”









‘Manto’ is the second directorial venture of Nandita Das in which she will be focusing on the time of partition and will be tracing the life of Manto. The movie will also feature Tahir Raj Basin as late actor Sunder Shyam Chadda who is Manto’s friend while the shooting will begin from March 15.