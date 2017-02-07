I am looking to get back in my happy days: Hrithik

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is riding high with the success of his latest release ‘Kaabil’, said that he is looking forward to get back in the happiest days of his life from which he meant to say about the days when he was concentrating on the creative process of film-making.









While talking to the media at the 3rd Bright Awards 2017 on Monday, Hrithik went on to say that: “As an artiste, we should concentrate on the creative process of film making. So, when I was in the creative genre, those were my happiest days. Currently, I am looking to get back in my happiest days.”









He further went on to say that: “I was confident that ‘Kaabil’ is a good film and would get a good response. But the way people have showered love for the film, is unexpected and overwhelming. This is a big success for the entire team.”









Junior Roshan also mentioned the best compliment he got from his children over the success of ‘Kaabil’ stated: “From my children. They said ‘Kaabil’ is the best Hindi film ever made.”