Love the morning energy: Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is presently in anticipation of the release of her forthcoming movies ‘Half Girlfriend’ and ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’. The actress strongly feels that the energy one can gain by waking up early in the morning is immensely magical.









Shraddha took to Twitter and wrote, “Waking up early is just magical. Love the morning energy.”

Earlier than this, Shraddha was seen in the directorial venture of Shaad Ali’s ‘Ok Jaanu’ while the actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial venture ‘Half Girlfriend’ opposite Arjun Kapoor.









On other hand, the actress will also mark her presence in Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial venture ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’ in which she will be stepping into the shoes of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.