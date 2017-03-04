Loved the toboggan run in Switzerland: Ranveer

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who recently shared the excitement on visiting Switzerland as its brand ambassador and as of now the actor said that he loved the toboggan run which he tried in Switzerland.









While talking to the media, Ranveer went on to say: “I loved the toboggan run at Muottas Muragl! It is the fastest toboggan run in Switzerland, with 20 curves and a vertical drop of 718 metres over 4.2 kilometres! Going down the snow-covered mountains and frozen lakes was one of the most thrilling experiences of my life.”









The actor took to share a video of him, where he was seen riding the toboggan run in show on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, “Right in the lap of nature, it’s definitely one of the most beautiful views in the world.”









Talking about the project in his kitty, Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial venture ‘Padmavati’ and Zoya Akhtar’s directorial venture ‘Gully Boy’.