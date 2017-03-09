Lucknow encounter case: Mastermind Gaus Mohammand arrested by UP ATS

In a crucial update to the encounter that took place in Hazi Colony of Dubagga area of Lucknow, the Islamic State (IS) terror module has been busted in Lucknow, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has made two arrests from Kanpur in connection with Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion.









According to the information given by the sources, one of the arrested IS suspect is Gaus Mohammed who previously gave his services to the Indian Air Force and was the presently the mastermind of the ISIS-Khorasan module.









As many as eight arrests were made folowing a joint operation conducted by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh police sometime back subsequent to the blast in Bhopal-Ujjain train.