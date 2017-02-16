Lucknow Metro reached Charbagh station for first time with maximum speed

Lucknow: The prestigious project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Lucknow Metro today reached its newly constructed Charbagh Metro station for the first time with its maximum speed of 90km per hour.









The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) today conducted its first trail run from Transport nagar till Charbagh for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

The LMRC also conducted trails for the first time at the maximum designed speed of 90 kmph on the complete 8.5 km priority section from Transport Nagar to Charbagh today.

An LMRC official said, “This decision has been taken to be prepared before RDSO’s inspection from February 20. The RDSO team would test Metro on various parameters, most important being oscillation trials. For that, we have to test the train at maximum speed and on the complete 8.5 km track.”









Hence this is also for the first time that Lucknowites would be able to see live run of Metro from track’s end to end on Kanpur Road.

Interestingly, the RDSO gave its approval for 90 kmph maximum designed speed just a day ago. Until now, the train has been conducting trials up to 60 kmph only, that too on less than 6.5 km track till the Mawaiya station.

The LMRC has recently finished laying of one side track on Mawaiya’s special beam span on Wednesday, the officials decided to take the train till Charbagh.









An LMRC claims Mawaiya’s special span to be the country’s longest span over railway tracks. The 225-metre-long span is constructed above 15 railway tracks, of which 12 are functional and three are proposed in future. The cantilever span has been built in a record time of 16 months at a 22 metre height from road level.

LMRC has already constructed tracks till Durgapuri and Charbagh, beyond Mawaiya. Officials said, “The other side track on Mawaiya’s span would be laid in the next two days after which the train would be able to commute on both side tracks.”