I am lucky I have a loving and supportive hubby: Kareena

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan became mother two months back and she is taking care of her baby as well as fulfilling all her professional commitments really well. The actress was also the showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai where she had to say something really sweet about her husband Saif Ali Khan.









Kareena feels that she is extremely lucky to have Saif as her husband and that she has a loving and supportive hubby. While talking to the media at the Lakme Fashion Week, she went on to say that: “I’m lucky I have a loving and supportive husband because right now he’s looking after him (Taimur), so we share the responsibility.”









Bebo also talked about her relationship with Saif and further went on to say that: “It’s like he’s my Ka and I’m his Ki and he’s very supportive so when he’s working, I’m at home and when I’m working he’s at home and that’s the way I think every man and woman should be and every husband should be to his woman.”