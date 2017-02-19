Mahesh Bhatt: Sheer joy to see Alia receive award from Sridevi

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt today expressed his happiness on seeing his daughter Alia Bhatt receive an award from Sridevi, the legendary actress of all time and an outstanding star of the B-town industry.









Mr. Bhatt went on to tweet in reply to a post shared by Alia on her Twitter handle, he wrote "Such a gratifying image. Sheer joy to see you receive an award from Sridevi. She is an outstanding actor/star."









Alia took to share a photo on Twitter of herself receiving the Filmfare award for her superb performance in her previous movie 'Udta Punjab' from Sridevi.









'Udta Punjab' was the directorial venture of Abhishek Chaubey in which Alia portrayed the role of a laborer from a small village who dream't of playing national level hockey.









On the work front, Alia will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and she is also busy with her another upcoming movie ‘Dragon’ which is the directorial venture of Ayan Mukerji opposite Ranbir Kapoor.