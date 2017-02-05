Mahira is sweet and I am happy for her: Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone who looked smoky hot in her latest item song in the movie ‘Raees’ titled ‘Laila Main Laila’ said that the Pakistani actress Mahira Khan (who made her debut from the film ‘Raees’) is really a sweet person and she is very happy for Mahira.









Pakistani actress Mahira made her debut with the Bollywood movie ‘Raees’ in which she was featured as Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest. She expressed her unhappiness on not being able to promote her debut film in India following the ban on Pakistani actors.









While talking about Sunny Leone in a conference video with the media, Mahira went on to say that: “I love Sunny Leone’s ‘Baby doll’. I have actually met her at an airport. We hung out and spoke to each other. She is lovely and beautiful. I don’t think she would ever look this amazing as she looks in the song ‘Laila main Laila’.”









In response to this, Sunny’s wrote an endearing message on her Twitter handle which read, “Yes, I remember meeting her at the airport. She is so sweet and I’m so happy for her.”

‘Raees’ is the directorial venture of Rahul Dholkia which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the main role. The movie was planned to release on January 25, 2017 and is doing well at the box office.