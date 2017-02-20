Major tragedy averted as Kalindi Express derails in Uttar Pradesh

Tundla (Uttar Pradesh): Two coaches of Kalindi Express got derailed following the collision that took place with the goods train near Tundla station.

However, there was no casualties reported and a major tragedy got prevented. The accident took place at 1.40 a.m. when the Kalindi Express collided head-on with the goods train on the same track.









According to the information given by the senior Railway official, big tragedy was averted due to the fact that speed of the train was slow at the time when it was entering the Tundla station.









Train collided with the goods train when it was merely 300 metres from the railway station and as soon as the information was given to the officials regarding the accident they rushed to the spot to assist the people present there.

There was an inquiry ordered shortly after they reached the spot.