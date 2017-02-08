Major train accident averted near Mumbai after metal rod found on rail track

Mumbai: An alert driver of a train averted major incident on late Monday night after the train driver of the Pune-Santragachi Express applied emergency brakes when train hit part of a five-foot piece of rail placed over the railway track near Kalamboli station on the Diva-Panvel stretch.









Team of Railway officials along with a railway engineers rushed to the spot after the driver informed the railway control room. “The engineer removed the piece of rail and allowed the train to continue on its journey,” said a railway official. He added that the train halted for about 45 minutes.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Kalamboli police station. A team of Navi Mumbai police along with railway officials also visited the site of the mishap.









Police officer said the train hit the part of rail at around 7.16 pm, after crossing Kalamboli station. “The train was running late by about six hours. It departed from Panvel station at about 7.04 pm.”

According to a railway official, a disaster was averted as the train was running at a slow speed. “If the train was running at top speed, it could have resulted in a major accident.”









The official said, a number of south-bound trains, including the Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains operate along this stretch.

Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway, Ravindra Goyal said, “We have already taken a number of steps to prevent such incidents in the future, including increased patrolling.”