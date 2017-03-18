Majority of Muslim women sign appeal against triple talaq

New Delhi: The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an Islamic organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh started an appeal against the triple talaq custom and has received maximum support of over one million Muslims from across India with women in majority.









Majority of women have come out to oppose against the triple talaq and filed an appeal before the Supreme Court expecting the abolition of the triple talaq practice.









Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently termed triple talaq as a ‘pernicious social practice’ which has been ban in many Islamic countries.









The Union Minister of Law and Justice stated: “The affidavit filed on behalf of the Union government, it was underscored that triple talaq was an issue relating to women’s right to gender justice, dignity and equality.”









Other issues that has been brought under the notice of the court and has been appealed to spell out includes ‘polygamy’, ‘nikah halala’ and ‘talaq-e-bidat’ and were well-matched with India’s obligation under the international treaties and covenants to which it is a signatory.