Mamata Banerjee on BJP’s victory in UP: ‘Daal main kuch kaala hain’

Uttar Pradesh: The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee expressed serious suspicion over the huge victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.









Doubting BJP’s victory in the debate surrounding the functioning of the EVMs or Voting Machine, she went on to say: “Daal main kuch kaala hain”.









Leader of the Trinamool Congress, Banerjee boldly claimed that the vote counting of the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh does not add up and further raised questions about how did the party win even after the negative impact on people of demonetization and further concluded her stand by adding that there is surely something wrong and fishy.









While talking in an interview to ABP Ananda, Ms. Banerjee further went on to say: “How come, without doing anything and with the negative impact of demonetization, the BJP got more than 300 seats? There is something wrong and fishy about it. Mayawati has raised doubts about EVMs and I think they still have the opportunity to challenge its functioning in courts.”









She further advised Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati to forge an alliance against the BJP.