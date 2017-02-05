Man rapes woman on pretext of giving job

Noida: In a shameful act, a woman was allegedly raped by a man on pretext of giving job to her at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city near national capital region.









According to DSP Arvind Yadav, the victim today registered a complaint with the Sector 24 Police Station against one Mahavir Jain in which she mentioned that he called her up first at his office and later he took her to a hotel in Nodia city on promise of giving her job but when she reached their he raped her.

Earlier, woman told police that two days back Jain had called her to his office at Sector 10 on the pretext of getting her a job and then took her to the hotel, where she was raped.









The investigating officer told media persons; the accused had threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

Police officer said, they are probing the matter and an FIR has been lodged in this regards but accused has not been arrested till yet and police is hunting for the culprit.