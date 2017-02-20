Manipuri woman raped in South Delhi near Hauz Khas village

New Delhi: In a shameful act, a 24-year-old woman from the northeast was allegedly raped by a man near Delhi’s Hauz Khas village today.









According to a senior police officer, the incident happened last night when a Manipur woman was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village along with her friends and cousins.

The woman in her complaint lodged with the police said, that around 11.30 PM she was offered a drop home by an unknown person.









The accused apparently told her that his vehicle was parked at some distance near Deer Park. After that he led her to an isolated stretch in the adjoining park area and allegedly raped her on the pretext of guiding the woman.

However, the woman somehow managed to escape from the spot and later informed the police.









Delhi police said, we have registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the accused with the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance.