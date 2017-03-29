Manoj Bajpayee talks about the world with Neha over tea

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee today stated that he prefers to sit and talk a lot about the world when he is free and he sits with his wife Neha Bajpayee.

Manoj appeared on TV show "Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2" along with his "Naam Shabana" co-star Taapsee Pannu and on the show, he revealed that he wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning.









“Yeah, when I get up, the world is sleeping, my family is sleeping. The only thing I’m told is that no matter what time you get up, don’t disturb us. So, I tip-toe out of the room. Two things I do — first is clean the temple and then make myself some tea. Then I do meditation and immediately leave for running,” Manoj said.

“Then I do weights and by the time I’m back, atleast my wife is awake. Then we have tea together and we bitch about the world together. Usually what happens, is like right now a lot is been talked about nepotism, so we say what is all this, then on the London attack, so we talk about it in general. Bitch about the terrorists,” he added.