Manoj Sinha to be the next chief minister of UP?

According to sources, Manoj Sinha might be appointed as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh keeping in mind that he is probably the first choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.









However, Trivendra Singh Rawat, national secretary of the party is expected to be given the responsibility to lead the state for the coming five years term in Uttarakhand.









Picture will get clear subsequent to the designated party observers’ meetings with MLAs in Lucknow that is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

If we talk about Sinha, he is an alumnus of IIT-BHU in civil engineering and has the political experience of being a three-time MP.

loading…



